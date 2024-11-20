Ugandan Opposition Leader Reportedly Detained in Military Jail

Kizza Besigye, a significant figure in Ugandan opposition politics, was reportedly abducted from Kenya and detained in a Ugandan military facility, according to his wife, Winnie Byanyima.

Byanyima, who serves as the executive director of UNAIDS, expressed her concern on social media, stating that Besigye, last seen attending a book launch in Kenya, is now allegedly held by Ugandan military forces. She questioned the legitimacy of his detention, emphasizing that he is not a military personnel.

While the Ugandan government has yet to address this issue, Kenyan officials, including Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Korir Singoei, have denied any Kenyan involvement. Human rights organizations have criticized Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's government for past violations against opposition members like Besigye.

