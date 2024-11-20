Tensions and Allegations Mark Early Hours of Indian Bypolls

Tensions flared in the early hours of Indian bypolls held across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with an average voter turnout of 20%. Authorities reported an incident of stone pelting in Meerapur village, Uttar Pradesh, prompting police intervention to ensure voter safety.

Allegations against police personnel surfaced, with claims of voter deterrence at the polls. Accusations of voter harassment and bogus voting led political parties to call for the Election Commission's immediate intervention. Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav urged the suspension of police officers allegedly suppressing voter turnout.

Despite these challenges, officials reassured citizens of a peaceful election process, with voting set to conclude by evening and results expected on November 23. Major political figures in contention include candidates from BJP and Congress, among others, vying for significant assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)