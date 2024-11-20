Left Menu

French Minister Dismisses Putin's Nuclear Rhetoric

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has labeled President Vladimir Putin's recent reduction of the nuclear strike threshold as mere rhetoric, as tensions escalate with Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles. The announcement coincides with the war's 1,000th day and highlights geopolitical strains.

Updated: 20-11-2024 13:00 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot dismissed President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the nuclear strike threshold as "rhetoric" in an interview with France 2 television. Barrot asserted that France remains undeterred by such actions.

Putin's approval of changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine comes amid escalating tensions, particularly following Ukraine's deployment of U.S. ATACMS missiles. These developments enable Ukraine to extend its reach into Russian territory, leveraging recent permissions granted by President Joe Biden's departing administration.

The adjustment in Russia's nuclear posture comes as the conflict reaches its 1,000th day, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the challenges facing international diplomacy.

