Maharashtra and Jharkhand Witness Varied Voter Turnouts in Key Assembly Polls

Maharashtra and Jharkhand reported diverse voter turnouts in their critical assembly elections, as indicated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). By 1 pm, Maharashtra saw a 32.18% turnout, with the Gadchiroli district experiencing the highest participation at 50.89%. Mumbai city, however, lagged with only 27.73% voter engagement.

In the second phase of Jharkhand's assembly polls, voter turnout reached 47.92%. Pakur district emerged with the highest engagement at 53.83%, while Bokaro recorded a modest 42.52% turnout. The remaining districts, such as Deoghar and Ramgarh, showed significant voter participation, surpassing 49%.

By-elections across India's other regions reflected varied voter interests. Punjab's Gidderbaha constituency saw a turnout of 50.09%, while Uttar Pradesh's Kundarki surpassed expectations with 41.01%. Voting commenced early Wednesday and results for both state assembly elections and by-polls are due on November 23.

