Left Menu

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Witness Varied Voter Turnouts in Key Assembly Polls

Maharashtra recorded a 32.18% voter turnout and Jharkhand 47.92% in their respective assembly elections as of 1 pm. Gadchiroli in Maharashtra had the highest turnout at 50.89%, while Pakur in Jharkhand led with 53.83%. Results will be announced on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:02 IST
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Witness Varied Voter Turnouts in Key Assembly Polls
Voters in Nagpur, Maharashtra (Photo/X@ECISVEEP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra and Jharkhand reported diverse voter turnouts in their critical assembly elections, as indicated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). By 1 pm, Maharashtra saw a 32.18% turnout, with the Gadchiroli district experiencing the highest participation at 50.89%. Mumbai city, however, lagged with only 27.73% voter engagement.

In the second phase of Jharkhand's assembly polls, voter turnout reached 47.92%. Pakur district emerged with the highest engagement at 53.83%, while Bokaro recorded a modest 42.52% turnout. The remaining districts, such as Deoghar and Ramgarh, showed significant voter participation, surpassing 49%.

By-elections across India's other regions reflected varied voter interests. Punjab's Gidderbaha constituency saw a turnout of 50.09%, while Uttar Pradesh's Kundarki surpassed expectations with 41.01%. Voting commenced early Wednesday and results for both state assembly elections and by-polls are due on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024