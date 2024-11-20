Maharashtra and Jharkhand Witness Varied Voter Turnouts in Key Assembly Polls
Maharashtra recorded a 32.18% voter turnout and Jharkhand 47.92% in their respective assembly elections as of 1 pm. Gadchiroli in Maharashtra had the highest turnout at 50.89%, while Pakur in Jharkhand led with 53.83%. Results will be announced on November 23.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra and Jharkhand reported diverse voter turnouts in their critical assembly elections, as indicated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). By 1 pm, Maharashtra saw a 32.18% turnout, with the Gadchiroli district experiencing the highest participation at 50.89%. Mumbai city, however, lagged with only 27.73% voter engagement.
In the second phase of Jharkhand's assembly polls, voter turnout reached 47.92%. Pakur district emerged with the highest engagement at 53.83%, while Bokaro recorded a modest 42.52% turnout. The remaining districts, such as Deoghar and Ramgarh, showed significant voter participation, surpassing 49%.
By-elections across India's other regions reflected varied voter interests. Punjab's Gidderbaha constituency saw a turnout of 50.09%, while Uttar Pradesh's Kundarki surpassed expectations with 41.01%. Voting commenced early Wednesday and results for both state assembly elections and by-polls are due on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
