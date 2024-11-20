High Voter Turnout Marks Conclusion of Jharkhand's Election Festivity
In Jharkhand's second phase of polling, nearly 48% of 1.23 crore voters participated in a contest between the ruling JMM-led bloc and BJP-led NDA. The democratic exercise was marked by high voter enthusiasm and significant turnout in key districts. Leaders urged voters to express their democratic rights for Jharkhand's future.
Updated: 20-11-2024 14:07 IST
In the second phase of polling in Jharkhand, a remarkable 48% of 1.23 crore voters cast their votes across 38 assembly constituencies by midday, according to official reports.
The state's political landscape is a battleground between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with both sides fervently campaigning for voter support.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Hemant Soren made impassioned appeals to voters, encouraging them to participate actively and shape the state's future through the power of the ballot.
