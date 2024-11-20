Left Menu

Intense Assembly Battle Heats Up in Uttar Pradesh's Bypolls

Voting for by-elections in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh witnessed increased participation, with over 31% turnout by early afternoon. Various issues like business conditions and law and order were crucial for voters. Controversies arose regarding police actions and voter identity checks, involving Samajwadi Party and BJP interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:10 IST
  • India

The bypolls for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are gaining momentum, with more than 31% voter turnout recorded by early Wednesday afternoon. The voting, which began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, spans across key constituencies including Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad.

Voter participation varies significantly by region; for example, Ghaziabad witnessed a 20.92% turnout, whereas Kundarki saw over 41%. Across these regions, people from various demographics, including the elderly and physically challenged, were present to cast their votes. Key concerns among voters include issues such as the high cost of living and unemployment.

The Election Commission addressed multiple complaints, including allegations by the Samajwadi Party of police interference in voting processes. The commission ordered suspensions of violators. Meanwhile, the BJP raised concerns about verifying the identities of burqa-clad women voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

