Intense Assembly Battle Heats Up in Uttar Pradesh's Bypolls

The bypolls for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are gaining momentum, with more than 31% voter turnout recorded by early Wednesday afternoon. The voting, which began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, spans across key constituencies including Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad.

Voter participation varies significantly by region; for example, Ghaziabad witnessed a 20.92% turnout, whereas Kundarki saw over 41%. Across these regions, people from various demographics, including the elderly and physically challenged, were present to cast their votes. Key concerns among voters include issues such as the high cost of living and unemployment.

The Election Commission addressed multiple complaints, including allegations by the Samajwadi Party of police interference in voting processes. The commission ordered suspensions of violators. Meanwhile, the BJP raised concerns about verifying the identities of burqa-clad women voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)