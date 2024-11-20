Left Menu

Kedarnath Bypoll: A Battle for Political Prestige in Uttarakhand

The Kedarnath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 34.40% by 1 pm on Wednesday, according to officials. The seat fell vacant after the BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat's passing. The bypoll is crucial for the BJP, facing a direct contest with Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:40 IST
The Kedarnath assembly bypoll on Wednesday marked a crucial political event, with a voter turnout reaching 34.40% by 1 pm, as reported by electoral officials.

The bypoll is particularly significant after the Kedarnath seat became vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July. This election is a key test for the BJP, following a prior defeat in the Badrinath bypoll.

With six candidates contesting, the main battle is between BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress' Manoj Rawat. The administration has ensured tight security and monitoring across 173 polling booths, utilizing CCTV and webcasting for enhanced oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

