Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Election Manipulation Tactics

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has leveled allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to influence the outcome of Uttar Pradesh by-elections through unfair means rather than gaining legitimate votes. Addressing a press conference, Yadav stated, "Ever since the voting began, numerous complaints have emerged concerning different assembly constituencies. We have submitted multiple grievances, yet it appears the Election Commission has become unresponsive to the allegations. The BJP, fearing defeat, is coercing the administration into unethical acts to secure victory."

The Samajwadi Party has officially communicated with the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that plainclothes police officers in unmarked vehicles are intimidating voters during the Majhawan assembly by-election. The party claims that supporters waiting at polling booths were forcibly taken by these vehicles. They further alleged through their official X handle that police interference is affecting voting at nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, where by-polls are currently underway.

Concerns reached a peak when voters at booth numbers 357 and 422 in Moradabad's Kundarki assembly constituency reported police harassment. In response to these allegations, the election commission has suspended several police personnel for violating guidelines. Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil has acknowledged the complaints and assured that Gazetted officers have been deployed to investigate. "Officers are being sent to locations where allegations have surfaced, and investigations are underway. Immediate action has already been taken in some cases, including the removal of a sub-inspector and two constables to ensure a fair election process," Antil said.

Currently, by-elections are being held across nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with announcements of results scheduled for November 23. According to Navdeep Rinva, Chief Election Officer, a voter turnout of 20.5 percent was recorded by 11 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)