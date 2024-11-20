Left Menu

Jharkhand Elections: Soren Predicts Alliance Victory Amidst BJP Challenge

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand's CM, expresses confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the state elections, hoping to continue development under Hemant Soren's leadership. She accuses BJP of division over development. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, foresees NDA's triumph in Jharkhand and Maharashtra basing on PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:07 IST
Jharkhand Elections: Soren Predicts Alliance Victory Amidst BJP Challenge
JMM leader Kalpana Soren. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's spouse, Kalpana Soren, has expressed unwavering confidence in the Mahagathbandhan alliance securing victory in the forthcoming assembly elections. As a candidate from the Gandey Assembly seat under the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), she asserts that the state's citizens will endorse her husband and their coalition.

However, Kalpana Soren criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of focusing on creating divisions rather than addressing vital developmental issues. During an interview with ANI, she emphasized the role of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as a progressive leader and claimed the women in Jharkhand have received due respect for the first time since the state's formation.

On the other hand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confidently predicted a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, accrediting the anticipated victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Pradhan urged voters to support NDA candidates for ensuring progress in these states while the ongoing electoral battle continues between the opposing alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024