Jharkhand Elections: Soren Predicts Alliance Victory Amidst BJP Challenge

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's spouse, Kalpana Soren, has expressed unwavering confidence in the Mahagathbandhan alliance securing victory in the forthcoming assembly elections. As a candidate from the Gandey Assembly seat under the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), she asserts that the state's citizens will endorse her husband and their coalition.

However, Kalpana Soren criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of focusing on creating divisions rather than addressing vital developmental issues. During an interview with ANI, she emphasized the role of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as a progressive leader and claimed the women in Jharkhand have received due respect for the first time since the state's formation.

On the other hand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confidently predicted a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, accrediting the anticipated victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Pradhan urged voters to support NDA candidates for ensuring progress in these states while the ongoing electoral battle continues between the opposing alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)