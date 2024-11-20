Maharashtra Votes: Midday Turnout Insights and Electoral Dynamics
Maharashtra saw 45.53% voter turnout by 3 pm in its 288-member state legislative assembly elections, with Gadchiroli leading at 62.99%. In the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, 41.58% participated. Key political players include the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 45.53% by 3 pm during the elections for the 288-member state legislative assembly, according to election officials.
Simultaneously, in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency bypoll, 41.58% of voters cast their ballots until 3 pm. Polling commenced at 7 am, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aims to retain power against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition striving for a strong resurgence. Voting will continue until 6 pm.
The state has 1,00,186 polling booths this election, an increase from 96,654 in 2019. Gadchiroli district leads with a 62.99% turnout, while Mumbai city and suburban districts reported lower figures of 40.89% and 39.34%, respectively. Notably, in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, the turnout reached 44.60% by 3 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena MLA for Offensive Remarks
Controversy Erupts as FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena Candidate Sunil Raut
Arrests Made in Shiv Sena Leader Petrol Bomb Attack