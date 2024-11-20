Maharashtra Votes: Midday Turnout Insights and Electoral Dynamics

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 45.53% by 3 pm during the elections for the 288-member state legislative assembly, according to election officials.

Simultaneously, in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency bypoll, 41.58% of voters cast their ballots until 3 pm. Polling commenced at 7 am, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aims to retain power against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition striving for a strong resurgence. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

The state has 1,00,186 polling booths this election, an increase from 96,654 in 2019. Gadchiroli district leads with a 62.99% turnout, while Mumbai city and suburban districts reported lower figures of 40.89% and 39.34%, respectively. Notably, in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, the turnout reached 44.60% by 3 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)