Maharashtra Votes: Midday Turnout Insights and Electoral Dynamics

Maharashtra saw 45.53% voter turnout by 3 pm in its 288-member state legislative assembly elections, with Gadchiroli leading at 62.99%. In the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, 41.58% participated. Key political players include the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:13 IST
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 45.53% by 3 pm during the elections for the 288-member state legislative assembly, according to election officials.

Simultaneously, in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency bypoll, 41.58% of voters cast their ballots until 3 pm. Polling commenced at 7 am, as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aims to retain power against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition striving for a strong resurgence. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

The state has 1,00,186 polling booths this election, an increase from 96,654 in 2019. Gadchiroli district leads with a 62.99% turnout, while Mumbai city and suburban districts reported lower figures of 40.89% and 39.34%, respectively. Notably, in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, the turnout reached 44.60% by 3 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

