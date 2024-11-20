Yogi Adityanath's Ayodhya Visit: Prayers Amidst Bypolls
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya, offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple for prosperity. The visit coincided with bypolls in nine Assembly segments. He received a warm welcome from Ayodhya officials and was honored at Hanumangarhi Temple before praying at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a significant visit to Ayodhya, where he engaged in ceremonial prayers at two of the city's revered temples, Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple, seeking well-being and prosperity for the populace.
The Chief Minister's pilgrimage coincided with crucial bypolls occurring in nine Assembly segments, making his presence in Ayodhya more politically poignant. Local dignitaries, including Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, received Adityanath with a warm reception.
After an initial stop at Ram Katha Park, Adityanath paid his respects to Lord Hanuman at the Hanumangarhi Temple, where he was honored by Mahant Prem Das with a traditional shawl. His visit culminated in prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, reinforcing his spiritual and cultural commitments.
