Political Turmoil in Goa: AAP Extends Support Amidst BJP Infighting

The political landscape in Goa witnessed fresh turbulence as the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended an offer of support to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar. This comes after Tawadkar expressed discontent over his treatment by certain BJP state ministers.

During a press engagement, Goa AAP General Secretary Francis Coelho urged Tawadkar to resign from his current role and the BJP. He even invited the Speaker to align with AAP, citing his courage in confronting his own party.

Despite AAP's overtures, Tawadkar remained steadfast, choosing instead to address his grievances directly with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Concurrently, accusations surfaced against BJP associates regarding a 'cash-for-jobs' scandal, heightening the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)