Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Goa: AAP Extends Support Amidst BJP Infighting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa offered support to assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar after he expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP government. Tawadkar refused AAP's offer, opting to discuss grievances with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Allegations of a 'cash-for-jobs' scam by BJP aides intensified the political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:11 IST
Political Turmoil in Goa: AAP Extends Support Amidst BJP Infighting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Goa witnessed fresh turbulence as the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended an offer of support to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar. This comes after Tawadkar expressed discontent over his treatment by certain BJP state ministers.

During a press engagement, Goa AAP General Secretary Francis Coelho urged Tawadkar to resign from his current role and the BJP. He even invited the Speaker to align with AAP, citing his courage in confronting his own party.

Despite AAP's overtures, Tawadkar remained steadfast, choosing instead to address his grievances directly with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Concurrently, accusations surfaced against BJP associates regarding a 'cash-for-jobs' scandal, heightening the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024