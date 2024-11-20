Left Menu

High Stakes and High Tensions: India’s Bypoll Drama Unfolds

Bypolls across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand recorded over 50% turnout amid accusations of voter suppression and irregularities, including misuse of government machinery and voter ID disputes. Political tensions ran high, with complaints of external interference and police confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:28 IST
The recent bypolls in India, encompassing assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, saw intense political drama with voter turnout exceeding 50% amid accusations of irregularities and voter suppression.

Controversies erupted as politicians criticized law enforcement for alleged interference, particularly in checking voter IDs, leading to the suspension of five officers in Uttar Pradesh. Political parties, chiefly the SP and BJP, clashed over claims of voter fraud and intimidation.

Amid these tensions, incidents of violence and confrontation were reported, with claims of external interference further complicating the electoral process. Votes are set to be counted on November 23, potentially influencing the regional political landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

