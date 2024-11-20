Kalpana Soren Confident of Mahagathbandhan Victory Amid High Voter Turnout in Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, expressed gratitude and confidence in Mahagathbandhan's success as voter turnout reached 67.59% in the second phase of state elections. Strong support in Gandey and a pointed critique of the BJP's focus on division over development marked her statements.
Kalpana Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, expressed her optimism for a Mahagathbandhan victory as the state witnessed a substantial voter turnout in the assembly elections.
The second phase of polling, encompassing 38 constituencies across 12 districts, concluded with an impressive turnout of 67.59 per cent by 5:00 PM. Jamtara led with 76.16 per cent, while Bokaro recorded the lowest at 60.97 per cent.
Kalpana emphasized her gratitude for the unwavering support from Gandey's citizens and critiqued the BJP for not focusing on development. Confident in the alliance's plans, she stated the elections mark a step towards impactful change, ensuring respect and progress for Jharkhand's women under a potential Mahagathbandhan government.
