India and China Rebuild Ties: A Roadmap to Renew Trust

In a significant diplomatic development, India and China have committed to creating a 'roadmap' for rebuilding mutual trust, addressing past border conflicts. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun met in Vientiane, taking steps towards reconciliation.

This comes after a recent disengagement of troops at crucial border points in eastern Ladakh. Singh emphasized the importance of cooperation over conflict, asserting that improved relations could enhance global peace and prosperity.

Further discussions between senior officials from both nations aim to bolster efforts in trust-building and maintaining peace along the contentious border areas. The move signals a potential thaw in Indo-China relations since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

