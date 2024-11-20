Left Menu

India and China Rebuild Ties: A Roadmap to Renew Trust

India and China have agreed to formulate a 'roadmap' to rebuild mutual trust following border conflicts in 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized lessons learned during his meeting with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos. Both sides aim for cooperative relations benefiting global peace.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, India and China have committed to creating a 'roadmap' for rebuilding mutual trust, addressing past border conflicts. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun met in Vientiane, taking steps towards reconciliation.

This comes after a recent disengagement of troops at crucial border points in eastern Ladakh. Singh emphasized the importance of cooperation over conflict, asserting that improved relations could enhance global peace and prosperity.

Further discussions between senior officials from both nations aim to bolster efforts in trust-building and maintaining peace along the contentious border areas. The move signals a potential thaw in Indo-China relations since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

