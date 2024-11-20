India and China Rebuild Ties: A Roadmap to Renew Trust
India and China have agreed to formulate a 'roadmap' to rebuild mutual trust following border conflicts in 2020. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized lessons learned during his meeting with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos. Both sides aim for cooperative relations benefiting global peace.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic development, India and China have committed to creating a 'roadmap' for rebuilding mutual trust, addressing past border conflicts. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun met in Vientiane, taking steps towards reconciliation.
This comes after a recent disengagement of troops at crucial border points in eastern Ladakh. Singh emphasized the importance of cooperation over conflict, asserting that improved relations could enhance global peace and prosperity.
Further discussions between senior officials from both nations aim to bolster efforts in trust-building and maintaining peace along the contentious border areas. The move signals a potential thaw in Indo-China relations since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forging Ties: A New Era for India-Australia Relations
It's clear who is going to form govt in Jharkhand after CM's proposer Mandal Murmu joined BJP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.
JMM is 'Jamkar Malai Maro', it sucks blood of tribals: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Ranchi.
Cook Caught in Gold Heist at Defence Colony
We will not only change govt in Jharkhand but also change the system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Ranchi rally.