Candidate Complains Against CM Shinde for Poll Code Violation

On Wednesday, Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan lodged a complaint with election officials, demanding an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for purportedly breaching the election code of conduct. The allegations stem from Shinde's roadshow in the Chandivali assembly segment on the same day as voting.

Khan, contesting against Dilip Lande from the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, submitted a formal objection to the returning officer through his polling agent. The complaint cited the 'unauthorized presence' of CM Shinde, asserting it aimed to influence voters, since multiple polling venues lay along the roadshow route.

The Election Commission of India prohibits candidates and political leaders from entering constituencies other than their own or within 48 hours before the polls. Shinde's alleged violation occurred as he campaigns from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane, making Khan demand police action and FIR registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)