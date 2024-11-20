Praniti Shinde's Bold Stand: Solapur South's Political Tussle
Congress leader Praniti Shinde expressed her support for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in the Solapur South assembly constituency, where Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally, fielded a candidate. Despite the coalition norm, Shinde highlighted historical Congress leadership from the seat, referencing her father, Sushilkumar Shinde.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising political maneuver, Congress leader Praniti Shinde announced her backing for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in the high-stakes Solapur South assembly race.
Shinde emphasized adherence to coalition norms, stating the Congress did not issue an AB form to Kadadi, prompting his independent candidacy despite ties with Shiv Sena (UBT).
Highlighting Solapur South's historical significance, Shinde referenced her father, Sushilkumar Shinde, a former chief minister, underscoring Congress's longstanding influence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Eye Historic Wins in US Congress
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada
Congress Leader V D Satheesan Takes Responsibility Ahead of Crucial Kerala By-Polls
Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.