Praniti Shinde's Bold Stand: Solapur South's Political Tussle

Congress leader Praniti Shinde expressed her support for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in the Solapur South assembly constituency, where Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally, fielded a candidate. Despite the coalition norm, Shinde highlighted historical Congress leadership from the seat, referencing her father, Sushilkumar Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:48 IST
Praniti Shinde
In a surprising political maneuver, Congress leader Praniti Shinde announced her backing for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in the high-stakes Solapur South assembly race.

Shinde emphasized adherence to coalition norms, stating the Congress did not issue an AB form to Kadadi, prompting his independent candidacy despite ties with Shiv Sena (UBT).

Highlighting Solapur South's historical significance, Shinde referenced her father, Sushilkumar Shinde, a former chief minister, underscoring Congress's longstanding influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

