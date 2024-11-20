Left Menu

Tense Bypolls: Punjab Assembly Segments See Peaceful Voting Amid Minor Clashes

Punjab witnessed a 63% voter turnout in bypolls for four assembly segments, despite minor clashes between AAP and Congress supporters. The bypolls are crucial for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's AAP government. Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's wife contested against AAP nominee. Results are seen as a measure of political sway in the state.

Updated: 20-11-2024 22:06 IST
Tense Bypolls: Punjab Assembly Segments See Peaceful Voting Amid Minor Clashes
  India

Punjab recorded a 63% voter turnout during bypolls in four assembly segments on Wednesday, which were largely peaceful despite some skirmishes between AAP and Congress supporters. The voting served as a crucial test for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's AAP government, which recently faced electoral challenges.

Tight security was maintained throughout the day-long voting process, which began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. Among the segments, Gidderbaha had the highest turnout with 81%, while Barnala saw the lowest at 54%. The precise voter data is expected to be updated by Thursday morning.

The clashes took place in Dera Baba Nanak, where AAP and Congress supporters confronted each other. Allegations were made by Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of AAP supporters attacking a Congress worker. The bypolls were critical for both AAP and Congress, as the results could dictate future political strategies in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

