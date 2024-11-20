Left Menu

Exit Poll Predictions: A Tale of Two States in India's Assembly Elections

Exit polls suggest BJP-led alliances may secure wins in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies, while some polls show opposition leads. Axis MyIndia predicts Congress-JMM success in Jharkhand. Votes will be counted on November 23. However, the Election Commission criticizes exit polls for inaccuracy in past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:08 IST
The conclusion of polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections has led to a flurry of exit poll results that predominantly signal a victory for BJP-led alliances. Notably, Axis MyIndia emerges as the singular voice forecasting a win for the Congress-JMM coalition in Jharkhand, predicting them to secure 49-59 seats against the BJP-led NDA's 17-27 seats.

In Maharashtra, exit polls largely predict the success of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance. With the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly requiring a 145-seat majority, various polls project the BJP alliance crossing this mark, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition sees a narrower forecast.

However, the Election Commission has issued criticism regarding the execution of exit polls, citing previous instances where actual results diverged significantly from these early predictions. As the counting of votes is slated for November 23, all eyes remain on the official results to confirm the forecasted outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

