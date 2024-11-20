Giriraj Singh's Political Predictions: The Future of BJP in Jharkhand and Maharashtra
Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in the BJP forming 'double engine' governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra following the recent Assembly elections. He dismissed exit polls and criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for its alleged support of infiltrators in West Bengal. Singh also commented on the need for a better industrial climate in the state.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has voiced his assurance that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will establish 'double engine' governments in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra. These comments were made on Wednesday, coinciding with the Assembly elections in the respective states.
Speaking at a textile roadshow, Singh dismissed the reliability of exit polls, referencing previous erroneous polls regarding this year's Haryana elections. He confidently stated that the BJP is set to take over governance in Jharkhand, promising action against Bangladeshi infiltrators if successful, and similar measures in West Bengal under BJP governance.
Singh openly criticized West Bengal's current administration, particularly under Mamata Banerjee, accusing it of facilitating Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlement and neglecting law enforcement. On the industrial front in Bengal, Singh highlighted the challenges faced since the Communist era, urging for change to boost the textile sector.
