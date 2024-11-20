Manipur Congress Calls for Action Against Chidambaram

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday appealed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge to initiate disciplinary action against senior leader P Chidambaram. This follows a controversial post on X, advocating regional autonomy, which Chidambaram later deleted.

In a formal letter, Congress leaders condemned Chidambaram's remarks, emphasizing their commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur. They called for swift measures against the former Union finance minister in light of his statements.

The letter criticized the content as highly inappropriate, given the state's current heightened tensions and political sensitivities. This plea comes after a gathering of Congress representatives, including legislature members and former state presidents, convened on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)