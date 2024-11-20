Manipur Congress Calls for Action Against Chidambaram
The Manipur Congress has urged party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against senior leader P Chidambaram for a controversial post on X advocating regional autonomy. The post was deleted but condemned for being inappropriate amid the state's tense political climate.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur Congress on Wednesday appealed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge to initiate disciplinary action against senior leader P Chidambaram. This follows a controversial post on X, advocating regional autonomy, which Chidambaram later deleted.
In a formal letter, Congress leaders condemned Chidambaram's remarks, emphasizing their commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur. They called for swift measures against the former Union finance minister in light of his statements.
The letter criticized the content as highly inappropriate, given the state's current heightened tensions and political sensitivities. This plea comes after a gathering of Congress representatives, including legislature members and former state presidents, convened on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Crisis: Real Madrid and AC Milan Stand with Valencia
Germany's Coalition Crisis: A Decisive Autumn for Economic Rescue
Madrid's Struggles: From Ballon d'Or Controversy to On-field Crisis
Smog Crisis: Lahore Poised for Lockdown Amid Health Emergency
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Accusations and Political Blame Game Intensify