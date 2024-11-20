Rajasthan Minister's Jail Visit Heats Up Samravta Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena made a significant visit to the Tonk jail, where Independent candidate Naresh Meena is detained alongside others following last week's violent incidents in Samravta village.

Naresh Meena had caused quite a stir by allegedly slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the bypoll for the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency on November 13. Post-voting, tensions rose as Meena and his supporters reportedly attempted to halt the departing polling party, leading to a violent altercation with police that resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and the torching of several vehicles, including police property.

Minister Kirodi Lal Meena addressed reporters after his jail visit, conveying narratives from the detainees who claimed police misconduct. He assured that if these allegations are verified, he intends to raise the issue with the Chief Minister. The minister later engaged with the Samravta villagers to discuss concerns.

