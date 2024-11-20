Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister's Jail Visit Heats Up Samravta Tensions

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited Independent candidate Naresh Meena and others in jail after violent incidents in Samravta village. Naresh Meena, arrested for slapping an SDM during a bypoll, allegedly incited violence that resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and damage to vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:47 IST
Rajasthan Minister's Jail Visit Heats Up Samravta Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena made a significant visit to the Tonk jail, where Independent candidate Naresh Meena is detained alongside others following last week's violent incidents in Samravta village.

Naresh Meena had caused quite a stir by allegedly slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the bypoll for the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency on November 13. Post-voting, tensions rose as Meena and his supporters reportedly attempted to halt the departing polling party, leading to a violent altercation with police that resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and the torching of several vehicles, including police property.

Minister Kirodi Lal Meena addressed reporters after his jail visit, conveying narratives from the detainees who claimed police misconduct. He assured that if these allegations are verified, he intends to raise the issue with the Chief Minister. The minister later engaged with the Samravta villagers to discuss concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024