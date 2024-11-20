Rajasthan Minister's Jail Visit Heats Up Samravta Tensions
Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited Independent candidate Naresh Meena and others in jail after violent incidents in Samravta village. Naresh Meena, arrested for slapping an SDM during a bypoll, allegedly incited violence that resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and damage to vehicles.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena made a significant visit to the Tonk jail, where Independent candidate Naresh Meena is detained alongside others following last week's violent incidents in Samravta village.
Naresh Meena had caused quite a stir by allegedly slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the bypoll for the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency on November 13. Post-voting, tensions rose as Meena and his supporters reportedly attempted to halt the departing polling party, leading to a violent altercation with police that resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and the torching of several vehicles, including police property.
Minister Kirodi Lal Meena addressed reporters after his jail visit, conveying narratives from the detainees who claimed police misconduct. He assured that if these allegations are verified, he intends to raise the issue with the Chief Minister. The minister later engaged with the Samravta villagers to discuss concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- minister
- Kirodi Lal Meena
- Naresh Meena
- Samravta
- village
- violence
- Tonk
- jail
- SDM
ALSO READ
Trump Triumphs: Mixed Reactions from Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village
UN Experts Urge Action for Civilian Protection in Sudan as Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis
Tragic Night: Child's Ordeal in Village Highlights Safety Concerns
Delhi in Disarray: Rising Gun Violence Sparks Concern
Thulasendrapuram: A Village Rooted in Hope for Kamala Harris's Triumph