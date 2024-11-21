Controversy Surrounds Trump's Pick for Attorney General: Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz, a controversial choice by Donald Trump for Attorney General, encounters skepticism from the U.S. Senate. Questions linger about allegations of sexual misconduct, as Republican senators weigh his confirmation.

The Justice Department's investigation of Gaetz produced no charges, yet the Senate Judiciary Committee presses for more information. Democrats demand the FBI's investigative files, intensifying scrutiny.

With Republicans holding a Senate majority, Gaetz's confirmation remains uncertain. Divisions within the party and concerns over his qualifications could influence the upcoming hearing, pivotal for Gaetz's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)