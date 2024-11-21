Left Menu

Trump's Bold Budgetary Shift with Russell Vought at the Helm

President-elect Donald Trump is set to appoint Russell Vought as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. Vought, a loyal ally, is tasked with shaping budget priorities and deregulation policies, notably through Project 2025, aimed at enhancing conservative control in key government sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 04:41 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is poised to appoint Russell Vought, a staunch conservative supporter, as the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. This strategic move places Vought at the forefront of shaping the administration's financial and regulatory agenda.

Vought, who served as OMB chief during Trump's first term, is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing government regulations and establishing budget priorities. A significant focus will be on implementing Schedule F, which could potentially remove vital civil service protections for thousands of federal employees, as outlined in the conservative-backed Project 2025.

Despite Trump's previous denials of ties to Project 2025, Vought is set to collaborate with X CEO Elon Musk and ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to advance Trump's goals of drastically cutting government spending and enhancing efficiency outside traditional governmental structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

