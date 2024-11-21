Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope
Angela Merkel discusses in her memoir how she sought advice from Pope Francis on handling Donald Trump, especially concerning the Paris climate accords. She details her diplomatic challenges with Trump, influenced by his business mindset, and reflects on her interactions with Vladimir Putin.
Angela Merkel, in her memoir, reveals she turned to Pope Francis for guidance on managing relations with Donald Trump, specifically to prevent U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. She highlights her challenges in persuading a leader she perceived to have a win-or-lose perspective akin to that of a property developer.
Merkel's memoir, excerpts of which surfaced in Die Zeit, offers a candid look into her diplomatic dealings with Trump, whom she found captivated by figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin. In their conversations, the pope advised Merkel to be flexible but firm, hinting at Trump's intent on leaving the climate accords.
As one of the longest-serving leaders during Trump's presidency, Merkel drew attention for her steady leadership against a backdrop of political uncertainty. Her memoir, set to publish worldwide, touches on her hopes for Kamala Harris in the U.S. elections, her complex relationship with Putin, and reflections on Russia's geopolitical maneuvers post-her tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sarah McBride: Breaking Barriers in U.S. Politics
Assam Politics Heat Up Over Citizenship Row Ahead of By-Elections
Republican Wins Turn Senate Red: A New Chapter in U.S. Politics
Independent Candidate Challenges Dynasty Politics in Jamshedpur
Abortion Ballot Measures: A Decisive Moment in U.S. State Politics