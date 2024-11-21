Kerala High Court Orders Further Investigation into Minister's Speech Controversy

The Kerala High Court has intervened in the case surrounding Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, demanding a more thorough investigation into a controversial speech he made in July 2022. This comes after the minister was initially given a clean chit by the police, which the court has now set aside, highlighting the deficiencies in the preliminary inquiry.

The court's decision to mandate a further probe by the Crime Branch wing addresses concerns that the initial investigation was conducted too hastily. The move reopens questions about the minister's alleged insult to the Constitution during his speech, a matter which has stirred significant political debate in the state.

The controversy not only led to a political storm but also prompted demands from the opposition for Cherian's resignation. He stepped down from his cabinet position on July 6, 2022, only to be reinstated later. The court's ruling revives this contentious issue, potentially impacting the political landscape once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)