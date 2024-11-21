Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over CBI Involvement in Tamil Nadu Tragedy

DMK's R S Bharathi criticized AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami for demanding CBI investigation into Kallakurichi liquor tragedy, highlighting past hesitations over CBI inquiries. The Madras High Court directed the CBI to take over from CB-CID following the deaths of 67 people. Allegations of political cover-ups and protests add layers to this case.

Updated: 21-11-2024 12:59 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, RS Bharathi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

DMK leader R S Bharathi on Thursday criticized former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK stalwart Edappadi Palaniswami for his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor case. This comes after the Madras High Court's ruling to transfer the investigation to the central agency. Bharathi drew attention to a separate corruption case initiated by his party against Palaniswami in 2018, stressing that the DMK did not request a CBI inquiry, which was eventually ordered by the court. He attacked Palaniswami's apparent double standards, pointing out that he has previously challenged CBI inquiries into his own corruption allegations in the Supreme Court.

The high court's decision follows a harrowing incident in June where 67 people died after consuming spurious alcohol in Kallakurichi, with over 150 others hospitalized, triggering calls for an exhaustive probe. The case was initially handled by the Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) but will now be overseen by the CBI to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

Advocate Bala, who played a pivotal role in bringing the case to court, emphasized the significance of the High Court's instruction, reflecting collective distress over the tragic loss of life. He highlighted allegations against the supplier, Kannakutty, suggesting links with the ruling DMK party, raising concerns of political protection given his extensive criminal history. The arrest of Kannakutty and six accomplices, alongside opposition protests for a federal investigation, have placed added pressure on Tamil Nadu's administration. In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to victims' families and financial support for affected children's education while police continue raids to curb illicit liquor supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

