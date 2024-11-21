Left Menu

Calls for Probe as Adani Faces U.S. Bribery Charges

Indian opposition parties demand a probe into allegations against the Adani Group following charges of bribery in the U.S. against its chair, Gautam Adani. The opposition accuses the government of favoritism towards the conglomerate, calling for a parliamentary investigation. The Adani Group denies all allegations.

Indian opposition parties have intensified calls for a comprehensive inquiry into the Adani Group following the indictment of its chair, Gautam Adani, in the United States. Adani faces charges related to a $265 million bribery and fraud scheme which has prompted further scrutiny of his business operations.

The allegations suggest that Adani and his conglomerate enjoy undue protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a claim both deny. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized the need to address these issues in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh are pushing for a probe into Adani's business dealings. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party dismisses the opposition's excitement as unfounded, urging caution until the allegations are proven.

