Russian Defence Claims Downing of Western Missiles in Ukraine Conflict

The Russian Defence Ministry reported shooting down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 drones during a military operation in Ukraine. Details on the timing or targets were not provided. Previous incidents of downing Storm Shadow missiles over Crimea were also noted by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced yet another interception of advanced Western weaponry amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine. On Thursday, the ministry reported the downing of two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and a staggering 67 drones.

This announcement forms part of the ministry's daily briefing on its so-called 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Crucially, the communication did not specify the precise timing or locations of these interceptions, nor did it elaborate on the potential targets of the downed ordnance.

This is not the first time Russia has publicized the interception of Storm Shadow missiles, having previously claimed to have shot some down in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

