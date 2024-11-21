Left Menu

Manipur's Leadership Void: Congress Criticizes Government's Response

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Indian government for inadequate leadership in Manipur, citing issues with a part-time governor and failure to visit the state amid prolonged ethnic violence. Congress questions Prime Minister Modi's lack of visit despite repeated requests for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:09 IST
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing critique of the Indian government's handling of the crisis in Manipur, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called for improved leadership amidst the state's escalating violence.

Ramesh has drawn attention to the brief tenure of former Governor Anusuiya Uikey, who served less than 18 months, and has expressed confusion over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the troubled state despite multiple appeals.

Highlighting what he terms as a 'leadership vacuum,' Ramesh has criticized the dearth of full-time governance in Manipur. The Congress party has repeatedly urged the prime minister to address the ethnic tensions that have gripped Manipur for several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

