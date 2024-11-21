Mali's Ruling Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Mali's ruling junta appointed Abdoulaye Maiga as prime minister after firing Choguel Maiga for criticizing its failure to hold promised elections. Tensions escalate as the junta faces mounting frustrations domestically and internationally due to postponed elections and military ties with Russian mercenaries.
Mali's military junta appointed its spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, as the new prime minister, a day after dismissing Choguel Maiga, according to state television ORTM.
The decision follows Choguel Maiga's public criticism of the junta's inability to conduct elections within the promised 24-month transition to democracy, causing friction with ruling generals.
This appointment comes amid growing frustration among Malian politicians as the junta delays elections, initially pledged for February, blaming technical difficulties.
