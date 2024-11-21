Mali's Ruling Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Mali's military junta appointed its spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, as the new prime minister, a day after dismissing Choguel Maiga, according to state television ORTM.

The decision follows Choguel Maiga's public criticism of the junta's inability to conduct elections within the promised 24-month transition to democracy, causing friction with ruling generals.

This appointment comes amid growing frustration among Malian politicians as the junta delays elections, initially pledged for February, blaming technical difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)