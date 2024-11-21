Chouhan Confident in Jharkhand's Change: BJP Eyes Victory

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win the upcoming government formation in Jharkhand. He criticized the current administration for significant corruption and poor governance, accusing them of severely damaging the state.

Addressing the media before returning to Delhi, Chouhan emphasized Jharkhand's extensive resources and potential for eradicating poverty, declaring faith in progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As BJP's election head for the state, Chouhan pledged his contribution through the Union agriculture and rural development ministries.

Chouhan noted an observable public desire for change and predicted surprising outcomes in the Barhait and Gandey assembly constituencies, where incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana are candidates, respectively. The assembly elections occurred in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)