AAP Prioritizes Grassroots Leadership in Delhi Assembly Polls

The AAP on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, underscoring its commitment to grassroots leadership. This initiative marks the party's proactive approach in the elections, as both the BJP and Congress have yet to reveal their candidates.

The selection process was heavily influenced by public feedback gathered through extensive outreach campaigns led by senior party figures, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The party emphasized that this decision highlights a shift toward valuing public service and community engagement over traditional political calculations.

AAP's selection committee focused on individuals with proven grassroots work and community involvement. The candidates, some seasoned leaders and longstanding loyalists, have demonstrated a commitment to addressing public concerns. This announcement reiterates AAP's dedication to transparency and merit in candidate selection, prioritizing community service.

