Leadership Dynamics in PMK: Anbumani vs. Ramadoss

Leadership tensions within the PMK surfaced as Anbumani Ramadoss, the party's top leader, downplayed the issue, asserting that the party's office-bearers would resolve the matter internally.

Speaking in Mamallapuram, Anbumani highlighted that this was a party affair, emphasizing their determination to turn PMK into the ruling party under the founder, S Ramadoss's, guidance. Anbumani assured that his leadership, confirmed by the party's general council in May 2022, adheres to party bylaws.

The internal shift was marked by founder S Ramadoss's April 2025 announcement of reassuming the presidency, with Anbumani as working president. This change, the founder explained, aims to secure PMK's electoral success.

