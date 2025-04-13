Leadership Dynamics in PMK: Anbumani vs. Ramadoss
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss addressed internal leadership changes, affirming his position while acknowledging his father, S Ramadoss's, leadership role. Anbumani stressed unity and adherence to party bylaws. S Ramadoss, PMK founder, assumed presidency, aiming for electoral victory.
Leadership tensions within the PMK surfaced as Anbumani Ramadoss, the party's top leader, downplayed the issue, asserting that the party's office-bearers would resolve the matter internally.
Speaking in Mamallapuram, Anbumani highlighted that this was a party affair, emphasizing their determination to turn PMK into the ruling party under the founder, S Ramadoss's, guidance. Anbumani assured that his leadership, confirmed by the party's general council in May 2022, adheres to party bylaws.
The internal shift was marked by founder S Ramadoss's April 2025 announcement of reassuming the presidency, with Anbumani as working president. This change, the founder explained, aims to secure PMK's electoral success.
