Leadership Dynamics in PMK: Anbumani vs. Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss addressed internal leadership changes, affirming his position while acknowledging his father, S Ramadoss's, leadership role. Anbumani stressed unity and adherence to party bylaws. S Ramadoss, PMK founder, assumed presidency, aiming for electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leadership tensions within the PMK surfaced as Anbumani Ramadoss, the party's top leader, downplayed the issue, asserting that the party's office-bearers would resolve the matter internally.

Speaking in Mamallapuram, Anbumani highlighted that this was a party affair, emphasizing their determination to turn PMK into the ruling party under the founder, S Ramadoss's, guidance. Anbumani assured that his leadership, confirmed by the party's general council in May 2022, adheres to party bylaws.

The internal shift was marked by founder S Ramadoss's April 2025 announcement of reassuming the presidency, with Anbumani as working president. This change, the founder explained, aims to secure PMK's electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

