CMA Rethinks Approach to Mergers to Boost Economic Growth
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) plans to focus on genuinely problematic mergers and reconsider its remedy strategies to support economic growth. Under pressure from the government, the CMA aims to foster business-friendly regulations while maintaining consumer competition protections.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced a shift in its approach to handling mergers, prioritizing those deemed 'truly problematic' to bolster economic growth.
Following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's directive to ease regulations hindering growth, CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell emphasized the need for the authority to adapt while upholding consumer protections.
To encourage investment, the CMA will consider behavioral remedies alongside traditional structural solutions in merger assessments, a move highlighted by the recent Vodafone-Three merger case.
