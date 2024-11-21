Left Menu

CMA Rethinks Approach to Mergers to Boost Economic Growth

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) plans to focus on genuinely problematic mergers and reconsider its remedy strategies to support economic growth. Under pressure from the government, the CMA aims to foster business-friendly regulations while maintaining consumer competition protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:08 IST
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced a shift in its approach to handling mergers, prioritizing those deemed 'truly problematic' to bolster economic growth.

Following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's directive to ease regulations hindering growth, CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell emphasized the need for the authority to adapt while upholding consumer protections.

To encourage investment, the CMA will consider behavioral remedies alongside traditional structural solutions in merger assessments, a move highlighted by the recent Vodafone-Three merger case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

