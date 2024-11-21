CMA Rethinks Approach to Mergers to Boost Economic Growth

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced a shift in its approach to handling mergers, prioritizing those deemed 'truly problematic' to bolster economic growth.

Following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's directive to ease regulations hindering growth, CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell emphasized the need for the authority to adapt while upholding consumer protections.

To encourage investment, the CMA will consider behavioral remedies alongside traditional structural solutions in merger assessments, a move highlighted by the recent Vodafone-Three merger case.

(With inputs from agencies.)