BJP Highlights Employment Progress Under Modi Government

The BJP cites the Periodic Labour Force Survey to assert significant progress in employment generation under the Modi government. The work population ratio (WPR) has improved compared to the previous Congress-led UPA government, with a focus on gender inclusivity. The BJP refutes opposition claims of job scarcity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:48 IST
The BJP has used the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey to argue that India has made notable strides in employment under the Modi administration.

According to BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, the work population ratio (WPR) has increased, contrasting the figures during the previous Congress-led UPA government.

The urban WPR rose from 35.5% in 2011-12 to 47.2% in 2023-24, while urban female WPR increased from 14.7% to 23.4%, demonstrating efforts towards gender inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

