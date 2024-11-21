Left Menu

Women Outshine Men in Jharkhand Polls: A Political Shift

Women voters exceeded male turnout in Jharkhand's assembly polls. In a record turnout of 67.74%, 91.16 lakh women participated, impacting 68 of 81 seats. The high female voter turnout is attributed to awareness, migration, and social welfare schemes, with both ruling and opposition parties optimistic about their prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:05 IST
Women voters have significantly outnumbered their male counterparts in the Jharkhand assembly elections, with 68 out of 81 seats witnessing higher female participation, election officials reported on Thursday.

The state achieved an overall voter turnout of 67.74 percent, marking a 1.65 percent increase compared to the 2019 polls. Voting occurred in two phases, on November 13 for 43 seats and on November 20 for 38 seats.

Out of 2.61 crore registered voters, including 1.29 crore women, more than 1.76 crore people cast their votes. A remarkable 91.16 lakh women voters participated, exceeding the male turnout by 5.52 lakh, according to the Election Commission. "Women in Jharkhand are politically aware and actively engage in the polling process," said K Ravi Kumar, the state's Chief Electoral Officer. Women surpassed men in 32 of the 81 constituencies, highlighting the demographic's political involvement.

