Himachal Political Clash: Accusations of Wealth Accumulation

Congress ministers Anirudh Singh and Yadvinder Goma accused three BJP leaders, Harsh Mahajan, Sudhir Sharma, and Rajender Rana, of amassing wealth instead of serving the people in Himachal Pradesh. The three leaders, who switched from Congress to BJP, are also accused of conspiring against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

  • Country:
  • India

Congress ministers Anirudh Singh and Yadvinder Goma launched a vehement attack on Thursday, alleging that three BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh are prioritizing personal wealth over public service.

In a joint statement, they criticized Harsh Mahajan, Sudhir Sharma, and Rajender Rana for adopting a mindset akin to that of the East India Company.

Amid accusations of conspiracy against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, these leaders, who recently shifted from Congress to BJP, are at the center of heated political tension.

