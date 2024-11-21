Protests and Politics: A Tense Standoff in Pakistan

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi firmly denied any dialogue with the political party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite Khan's assertion of receiving government overtures.

Naqvi expressed willingness for talks but insisted they should occur without deadlines or threats, stressing that Khan's party must communicate any interest in negotiations.

The situation intensifies as Islamabad prepares for significant international visits, amid ongoing protests, arrests of Afghan nationals, and the complexity of legal cases involving Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)