Rajasthan Byelection Results: Countdown to Decision Day

The stage is set for the crucial vote-counting process in Rajasthan's byelections, with all major preparations finalized, a senior official confirmed.

According to Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, the counting will commence at 8 am on Saturday across seven designated centers under stringent security measures.

With counting scheduled in various rounds depending on voter numbers, results are anticipated on November 23, following oversight and coordination with election and police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)