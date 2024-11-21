Rajasthan Byelection Results: Countdown to Decision Day
All preparations are completed for the counting of votes in Rajasthan's byelections for seven assembly seats. The process begins Saturday, with strict three-tier security at counting centers. Key constituencies include Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Dausa. Results, following multiple counting rounds, are expected on November 23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The stage is set for the crucial vote-counting process in Rajasthan's byelections, with all major preparations finalized, a senior official confirmed.
According to Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, the counting will commence at 8 am on Saturday across seven designated centers under stringent security measures.
With counting scheduled in various rounds depending on voter numbers, results are anticipated on November 23, following oversight and coordination with election and police officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advanced Security Measures: AI-Driven Surveillance at Prayagraj Stations for Mahakumbh 2025
Heightened Security Measures for Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Match
Heightened Security Measures for France-Israel Match Amid Rising Tensions
Chennai Hospital Stabbing: Call for Enhanced Security Measures
Doctor Balaji Stable After Stabbing Incident, Security Measures Enhanced