Heightened Security Measures in Jharkhand for Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations

Security has been significantly heightened in Jharkhand to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations. The administration's measures include extensive security deployment and advanced surveillance.

Adequate police presence is ensured in sensitive areas like Ranchi and Jamshedpur. Over 2,000 police officers and 200 magistrates are actively maintaining law and order. CCTV cameras, drones, and video-equipped personnel monitor public gatherings.

Preparations include mock drills, improved traffic management, and essential services like water and medical facilities. Authorities aim for peaceful celebrations without compromising public security.

(With inputs from agencies.)