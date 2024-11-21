Left Menu

Congress MP Challenges Exit Poll Credibility in India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticizes exit polls in India, highlighting their inaccuracies. He references previous Lok Sabha predictions and current projections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, asserting their loss of relevance. Tagore cites divergent exit poll results and past errors to underscore his point.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has dismissed exit poll predictions for several recent Indian elections, arguing they no longer hold credibility. Tagore pointed to discrepancies in past predictions, particularly the Lok Sabha elections, where exit polls both overstated BJP's expected seats and got results wrong in other contests.

Exit polls suggested that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would maintain its grip on power in Maharashtra, while in Jharkhand, a potential shift in power was predicted. However, Tagore highlighted past inaccuracies, including erroneous forecasts for the Haryana Assembly elections, to support his skepticism.

Despite predictions, actual outcomes remain uncertain until official results are announced on November 23. Both Jharkhand and Maharashtra have seen competitive elections, with alliances shifting and voter turnout recorded at high levels. Observers now await the results to confirm or dispel exit poll assertions.

