Modi Champions Democracy and Global South Unity in Guyana

During a parliamentary session in Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's non-expansionist foreign policy, contrasting it with China's territorial ambitions. Modi emphasized India's consistent approach, avoiding resource grabbing, and underlined the importance of democratic values as a cornerstone for global harmony.

Addressing global issues, Modi pointed out the significance of identifying and addressing conditions that lead to conflicts. He urged the world to focus on collective challenges such as terrorism, cybercrime, and climate change, advocating for democracy and humanity as essential guiding principles in these efforts.

Highlighting India's role as a voice for the Global South, Modi called for united efforts to confront the adverse impacts of climate change, insisting that development should not harm the environment. He stressed the need for collaboration and a new global order to ensure the prosperity of developing nations, including Guyana.

