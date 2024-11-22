Ukraine's legislative body, the Verkhovna Rada, has postponed a session that was slated for Friday, citing safety concerns arising from regional tensions. This decision was reported by public broadcaster Suspilne, utilizing information from inside sources.

The planned gathering on November 22, which included a question period for the government, was called off due to potential security issues. Legislation members have been advised to keep their families away from the government district of Kyiv, with no new session date planned until December.

This move follows a statement from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who announced that Russia had targeted the city of Dnipro with a hypersonic missile, a retaliatory move against Ukraine's extentsions into Russian territories using Western-supplied weaponry. The U. S. and other diplomatic missions were closed in anticipation of large-scale attacks, prompted by Putin's threats of further military actions in case of an escalation of hostile tactics.

