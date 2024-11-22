Karnataka BJP Stages Statewide Protest Over Waqf Board Land Issues

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have mounted a statewide protest against the state government, urging the removal of 'Waqf Board' from government records. They highlight issues of alleged land encroachments by the Waqf Board, demanding government intervention to reclaim farmers' land.

Among those leading the charge were former minister BC Patil, Haveri district BJP president Arunkumar Pujar, and former MLA Virupakshappa Bellary, joined by numerous party members. Protests, organized under the slogan 'Our Land, Our Right', took place outside Deputy Commissioner and Tahsildar offices across Karnataka before police detained the demonstrators.

Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy announced a three-day protest campaign from November 21-23, backing the call to expunge Waqf Board references from records. Concurrently, the state's Revenue Department instructed officials to halt land mutations under the Waqf Act, amidst a JPC review of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The committee is set to present its findings in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, marking a significant step towards national reform of Waqf property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)