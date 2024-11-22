Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Stages Statewide Protest Over Waqf Board Land Issues

Karnataka BJP leaders staged protests demanding the removal of 'Waqf Board' from government records, citing encroachment concerns. Detained during demonstrations, they aimed to revoke land claims by the Waqf Board. Meanwhile, the JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill prepared to present its report during the Parliament's Winter Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST
Karnataka BJP Stages Statewide Protest Over Waqf Board Land Issues
BJP leaders hold protest in Haveri, gets detained (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have mounted a statewide protest against the state government, urging the removal of 'Waqf Board' from government records. They highlight issues of alleged land encroachments by the Waqf Board, demanding government intervention to reclaim farmers' land.

Among those leading the charge were former minister BC Patil, Haveri district BJP president Arunkumar Pujar, and former MLA Virupakshappa Bellary, joined by numerous party members. Protests, organized under the slogan 'Our Land, Our Right', took place outside Deputy Commissioner and Tahsildar offices across Karnataka before police detained the demonstrators.

Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy announced a three-day protest campaign from November 21-23, backing the call to expunge Waqf Board references from records. Concurrently, the state's Revenue Department instructed officials to halt land mutations under the Waqf Act, amidst a JPC review of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The committee is set to present its findings in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, marking a significant step towards national reform of Waqf property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024