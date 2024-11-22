Tirumala Temple Visits and Maharashtra Poll Tensions

As Maharashtra braces for its assembly election outcomes, prominent political figures such as Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and Union Minister Raksha Khadse made a spiritual sojourn to the renowned Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple to seek blessings on Friday morning. Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, holds the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Raksha Khadse, a BJP MP representing the Raver constituency, also participated in this traditional pre-election ritual.

Alongside them, BJP leader and National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir paid homage at the temple. In political manoeuvres, Shinde shared that post-election results, Mahayuti coalition leaders would convene to finalize Maharashtra's next Chief Minister. He emphasized the alliance's focus on development and shared his critique of the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi's tenure, which he accused of being consumed by leadership tussles.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat voiced optimism about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral success. At a strategic meeting with alliance leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Thorat conveyed their commitment to a victory and welcomed potential supporters. This election unfolds against the backdrop of significant splits within Shiv Sena and NCP, underscoring its crucial impact on Maharashtra's political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)