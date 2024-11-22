BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Adani Arrest Demands Amid US Bribery Case
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Rahul Gandhi for demanding Gautam Adani's arrest after a US bribery indictment, calling him a 'chronic liar.' The Adani Group denies the charges, labeling them 'baseless.' Meanwhile, Gandhi urges investigation linking Adani to PM Modi, alleging corruption and political manipulation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for seeking the arrest of Gautam Adani following a United States court indictment in a bribery case. Kesavan labeled Gandhi an 'unreliable chronic liar' and dismissed his press conference as a demonstration of desperation.
Adani Group has denied the allegations posed by the US court, calling them 'baseless.' Kesavan further accused Gandhi of distorting facts related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pointed out that the Congress-led UPA government was rejected in 2014 due to corruption issues.
Kesavan highlighted that since PM Modi's administration, India has witnessed corruption-free governance, which has resulted in the BJP being voted into power three times consecutively. Gandhi's call for Adani's arrest, he argued, lacked credibility and was a continuation of Congress's attempt to undermine the BJP's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
