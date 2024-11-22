Left Menu

Meghalaya's New SOP to Combat VIP Culture

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the introduction of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate sirens, tinted glasses, and flickering lights. Aimed at reducing public inconvenience, the SOP will balance security needs with curbing VIP culture, ensuring defined protocols are strictly followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:12 IST
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (File Photo/@SangmaConrad) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb what is commonly referred to as VIP culture, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced the formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This SOP will regulate the use of sirens, tinted glasses, and flickering lights in the state, responding to numerous citizen complaints about public inconvenience.

The initiative stems from a growing concern among residents about the misuse of vehicles equipped for security and official purposes. Despite the need for security measures, Sangma highlighted the importance of addressing public concerns without compromising safety protocols essential for security categories such as Z plus, Z, and Y.

At a recent meeting with key state officials, the groundwork for the SOP was laid. The Chief Minister stated that the forthcoming SOP would clearly outline who is authorized to use these devices and under what circumstances. Sangma expressed hope that the new regulations will strike a necessary balance, minimizing public disruption while maintaining indispensable security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

