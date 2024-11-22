Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Tensions Rise Amid Calls for Justice and Accountability

In Manipur, tensions escalate as Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemns violence under the guise of democratic protest. While supporting legitimate movements against killings, he criticizes gangs for exploiting unrest. Concurrently, Congress and BJP trade accusations, and local MLAs demand action against militants and review of controversial laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:23 IST
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions persist in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has voiced support for protests against the killing of innocents but condemned actions by gangs exploiting the unrest, including looting ministers' houses. Singh stated legal measures are underway against such activities.

Addressing media, Singh expressed support for genuine protests, emphasizing the democratic right to agitate. However, he criticized criminal elements hijacking the movement for looting, revealing that suspects have been identified via CCTV. The Chief Minister described the situation as a 'matter of shame' for Manipur.

Meanwhile, political friction intensifies as Congress and BJP clash. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh rebutted BJP chief JP Nadda's criticism of their stance. This follows Nadda's accusation that Congress is sensationalizing the Manipur issue for political gain. In parallel, Manipur MLAs have urged the Central government to reconsider AFSPA and call for action against Kuki militants, blamed for recent killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

