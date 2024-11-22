AAP's 'Revdi Pe Charcha' Campaign: Aiming for Delhi's Heart

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai declared on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will commence its 'Revdi Pe Charcha' campaign throughout Delhi in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Rai emphasized the AAP's philosophy that the benefits enjoyed by politicians should also be extended to the general public, a concept the BJP has criticized as 'revdi.'

The campaign, as outlined by Delhi Environment Minister Rai, will involve public consultations on whether the government should continue providing various amenities to its citizens. Meanwhile, Rai noted that Delhi's pollution levels are showing signs of improvement, with assurances of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being effectively enforced.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the public via social media, highlighted the AAP's dedication to returning public resources to the populace. The 'Revdi Pe Charcha' initiative will comprise 65,000 meetings across Delhi, according to Kejriwal, who seized the opportunity to criticize BJP's similar campaign promises and their implementation record in other states.

During a media briefing at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal took aim at BJP leaders for mimicking AAP's policies on free water and electricity without executing them effectively in BJP-controlled regions. He specifically targeted union ministers for unfulfilled promises regarding the Purvanchali community and unauthorized colonies that AAP claims to have addressed.

AAP announced its initial slate of 11 candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, slated for early 2025, pending official dates from the Election Commission. The selection, finalized in a PAC meeting at Kejriwal's residence, includes constituencies like Chhatarpur and Kiradi. The 2015 elections saw AAP win a commanding majority, forming the government and establishing Kejriwal as Chief Minister, with BJP winning just eight seats and Congress failing to secure any.

(With inputs from agencies.)